Quincy Tyler Bernstine Joins Zachary Levi and Ben Shenkman in STAND. UP. at Vineyard Theatre

Michael Kimmel's (Songbird, The Last Goodbye) new play will have its second reading on Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 7:00 PM for a special industry presentation at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street), directed by Michael Berresse ([title of show], Now.Here.This.) and featuring an all-star cast.

Joining the cast is Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined, In the Next Room...), Ben Shenkman ("Angels in America", Fish in the Dark), Zachary Levi (She Loves Me, First Date), Michael Cyril Creighton ("Spotlight", Stage Kiss), and Graham Rowat (Sunset Boulevard, Lovemusik). The event is stage managed by Hillary Pfeffer, with lighting by AaRon Porter, and produced by Allison Bressi.

Stand-up comedian Frank Patton had nothing. After seeing his modest career tank, he starts a podcast that becomes a cult hit and the standard bearer for all stand ups. Lance Banks seemingly had everything- An iconic figure in stand-up who transitioned into a huge film career. But when the movies start tanking, Lance has only one option- Return to the stage to reinvigorate his fan base. There is just one problem- Did Lance steal jokes to get where he is? If he wants to go on back on tour and save his career, he'll need to address these allegations. And there's only one place that he can do it- Frank Patton's podcast.



Stand. Up. is a darkly comic look inside the world of stand-up comedians and what makes them tick. In a field where ownership of material is hotly debated, who comes out on top- The millionaire who built his success on the work of others, or the broke comedian who wears his integrity like a badge of honor?

Use this form to reserve seats for the reading of STAND. UP.

