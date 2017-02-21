Podcasts
Podcast: 'Broadway Backstory' Explores NEXT TO NORMAL's Road from Film to Broadway

Feb. 21, 2017  

"Broadway Backstory," a documentary-style podcast in which each episode finds out how a show develops from an idea to a full Broadway production, has just released their latest episode.

The episode tracks NEXT TO NORMAL's journey to Broadway. Through interviews with the show's stars, composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Director Michael Greif, and Producers David Stone and Carole Rothman, the episode follows the show from it's first incarnation as a college project to a 10-minute musical at the famed BMI Workshop and then through it's development process off-Broadway and out of town before landing on Broadway were it became a long-running Pulitzer Prize winning hit.

Listen to the episode here:

Broadway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts. Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them. Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING. Today's episode is the finale of season 1. The series will return in September of 2017.


