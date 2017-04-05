Photos and Video: A Loverly Sneak Peek at Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare in Character for MY FAIR LADY at the Lyric

Apr. 5, 2017  

Lyric Opera of Chicago's grand-scale company premiere of My Fair Lady, starring Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle, runs April 28 through May 21 (press opening April 29) at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the leads in costume below, plus a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot!

The cast also includes Bryce Pinkham (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), Nicholas Le Prevost (Colonel Pickering) and Donald Maxwell (Alfred Doolittle). All make their Lyric debuts with My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady is the fifth installment of Lyric's American Musical Initiative. David Chase conducts and Olivier Fredj directs the American premiere of Robert Carsen's grand production from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris with an all-new cast. The creative team also includes choreographer Lynne Page, scenic designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Anthony Powell.

My Fair Lady runs April 28-May 21, 2017, at Lyric's Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $22 and are available now at www.lyricopera.org/myfairlady or at 312-827-5600.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg Photography


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Holy Cabooses! HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Shubert Theatre House Record In Just 7 Performances
  • Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations
  • Breaking News: HADESTOWN, SWEENEY TODD, INDECENT, OSLO and More Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations
  • Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nikki M. James and More to Channel the Bard for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season
  • HAMILTON Fan Proposal Features Re-Written Performance of 'My Shot'
  • Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans Team to Create New NYC Casting Office

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com