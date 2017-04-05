Photos and Video: A Loverly Sneak Peek at Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare in Character for MY FAIR LADY at the Lyric

Lyric Opera of Chicago's grand-scale company premiere of My Fair Lady, starring Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle, runs April 28 through May 21 (press opening April 29) at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the leads in costume below, plus a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot!

The cast also includes Bryce Pinkham (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), Nicholas Le Prevost (Colonel Pickering) and Donald Maxwell (Alfred Doolittle). All make their Lyric debuts with My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady is the fifth installment of Lyric's American Musical Initiative. David Chase conducts and Olivier Fredj directs the American premiere of Robert Carsen's grand production from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris with an all-new cast. The creative team also includes choreographer Lynne Page, scenic designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Anthony Powell.

My Fair Lady runs April 28-May 21, 2017, at Lyric's Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $22 and are available now at www.lyricopera.org/myfairlady or at 312-827-5600.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg Photography

Related Articles