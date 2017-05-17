Photos: Inside The Helen Hayes Awards in Washington DC!

BroadwayWorld has photo coverage from inside The Helen Hayes Awards! Check out the photos below!

The 33rd Annual Helen Hayes Awards proved a powerful celebration of the Washington theatre community and a reminder of the transformative power of the arts, with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg making a special appearance to honor actor Ted Van Griethuysen. Produced and administered by theatreWashington, this evening's gala event celebrated 236 Helen Hayes Award nominees and 49 award recipients, drawn from 200 eligible productions presented in 2016.

Folger Theatre and Signature Theatre went home with the most awards, with classics and creative adaptations represented on the Folger roster, and musicals helping to cement Signature's national reputation in that genre. Theater Alliance'sproduction of Word Becomes Flesh received five awards, the most of any single production. Running a close second with four awards each were Signature Theatre's Jelly's Last Jam, Folger Theatre's Sense and Sensibility, and Ford's Theatre's pre-Broadway run of Come From Away, now a Tony Award nominee for Best Musical.

See a list of full winners here!

