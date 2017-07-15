Photo Flash: WICKED Practices a Kiss Goodbye and More Saturday Intermission Pics

Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week our Instagram take over leads to a sweet #SIP with Wicked on tour and friends from far and wide celebrate their two show days. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

#SIP with my green girl @jessicavosk ?????? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Caroline, or Change (Regional): @tantrumtheater First show of the day intermission picture as a Thibodeaux and giving Caroline a heavier load of laundry for the second act! #sip @officialbroadwayworld #joethibodeaux #jackiethibodeaux #andnoah #tantrumcaroline @joshuaturchin @antonio.j.watson #eastonsumlin #christinaacostarobinson #broadwayinohio

Kim's Convenience (Off-Broadway): soulpeppertheatre A little Saturday Intermission trouble for the cast of #KimsConvenience! #SoulpepperNYC #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #nyctheater #offbroadway #sip #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @heatherklobukowski Be Our Guest! #northshoremusictheatre #beautyandthebeast #sip @officialbroadwayworld

Guys and Dolls (Regional): @brad2ley #sip "Hear Comes the General" Hamilton guys and Dolls #msmtrockintheboat #sip #Broadwayworld #actorslife #brad2ley

Avenue Q (Off-Broadway): @jedres It's a busy day for the understudies when our leading lady @dsteinface clears out her closet. @avenueqmusical #SIP @understudies @mikeylish

MenAlive - OC Gay Men's Chorus: @menalivechorus Backstage with Elvis and the 'Joisy' Boys at #TheRoyalsOC for another #2showDay #SIP #SaturdayIntermission #concert

On The Town (Regional): @jaldancer2 The ladies throwin shade for #sip #ladies #1940 #chic #shade #onthetown #gatewayplayhouse #gatewayott #closingday #closing #theatre

Minnie's Boys (Regional): @nycharliebrown #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #makeup #lipstick #silver #tinman #oz #stagedoortheatre #minniesboys #gay #instagay #playful #actor #intermission #drag #silly #toomuch #youwannabeontop #americasnexttopmodel #dumb

Related Articles