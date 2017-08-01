Photo Flash: Tommy Bracco, Liana Hunt and Adam Kaplan Take Part in Disney's NEWSIES Screening for 'Broadway in the Boros'

The Broadway in the Boros series concluded last night, July 31st, in the Bronx with a free outdoor screening of 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!'. The event was hosted by Newsies alum Tommy Bracco and featured performances from Broadway cast members Adam Kaplan and Liana Hunt. Scroll down for photos!

'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' returns to movie theaters nationwide for a special two-day encore presentation on Saturday, August 5 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). The cinema event includes special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre last year, the cinema event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series "Supergirl," reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show back to the big screen.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the film in more than 630 select cinemas.

Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les." Since opening on Broadway in 2011, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team was reunited to bring the break-out smash musical to audiences across North America.

Photo Credit: Gregory Boilard

Related Articles