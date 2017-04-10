Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners

Groundhog Day scooped Best Musical at last night's Olivier Awards, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald presenting the award to composer Tim Minchin at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. The show is currently playing Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Find a full list of Oliviers winners here, and read our behind the scenes report.

Amber Riley picked up the Best Actress award for her show-stopping turn as Effie White in Dreamgirls, while co-star Adam J Bernard took Best Supporting Actor. Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock was recognised for the musical achievement of its young actor-musicians, and Matthew Bourne won Best Choreographer for his lauded take on The Red Shoes. Kenneth Branagh received this year's Special Award for his contribution to theatre.

See photographs of winners below by Pamela Raith

Related Articles