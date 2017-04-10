Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners

Apr. 10, 2017  

Groundhog Day scooped Best Musical at last night's Olivier Awards, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald presenting the award to composer Tim Minchin at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. The show is currently playing Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Find a full list of Oliviers winners here, and read our behind the scenes report.

Amber Riley picked up the Best Actress award for her show-stopping turn as Effie White in Dreamgirls, while co-star Adam J Bernard took Best Supporting Actor. Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock was recognised for the musical achievement of its young actor-musicians, and Matthew Bourne won Best Choreographer for his lauded take on The Red Shoes. Kenneth Branagh received this year's Special Award for his contribution to theatre.

See photographs of winners below by Pamela Raith

Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Kenneth Branagh, Special Award Winner Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Tim Minchin, Best New Musical for GROUNDHOG DAY Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Audra McDonald, Tim Minchin and Lin-Manuel Miranda Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Amber Riley, Best Actress for DREAMGIRLS Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Alfie Boe, Amber Riley and Maria Friedman Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
John Tiffany, Best Director for CURSED CHILD Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
John Tiffany and John Boyega Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Andrew Lloyd Webber and the SCHOOL OF ROCK cast, Outstanding Achievement in Music Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Rebecca Trehearn, Best Supporting Actress for SHOW BOAT Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
Adam J Bernard, Best Supporting Actor for DREAMGIRLS Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
JoNathan Young and Crystal Pite, Best New Dance Production for BETROFFENHEIT Photo Flash: Tim Minchin, Amber Riley & More Olivier Awards 2017 Winners
David Baddiel and Matthew Bourne, Best Theatre Choreographer for THE RED SHOES


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Olivier Awards 2017 - Full List Of Nominees and Winners!
  • JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Headed Back to Broadway & West End for One Night Concerts?
  • CURSED CHILD Wins Record-Breaking Nine Olivier Awards, GROUNDHOG DAY Best Musical
  • Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, Randy Rainbow and More to Roast Michael Musto for Charity
  • Breaking Up is Hard To Do: SIGNIFICANT OTHER Will Play Final Broadway Performance 4/23
  • Photo Flash: Suave Fellas of BANDSTAND Settle in, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com