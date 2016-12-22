Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Tony Award-nominated actress Emily Skinner heads up an all-star cast for a newly conceptualized production of INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Under The Stars, which opened December 6th. The student cast from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre posed for some very special photos with their adult character counterparts. Check out the pics below!
Nick Bailey plays Rapunzel's Prince and Lauren "Coco" Cohn plays Jack's Mother. Kally Duling is playing the role of Little Red Riding Hood. Jeremy Hays is taking on the roles of Cinderella's Prince/Wolf. Laura Jordan, who was in the original companies of CRY BABY and IN MY LIFE on Broadway, is playing Cinderella's Stepmother. Mary Claire King is playing the role of Lucinda. Alexa Magro, a familiar face to the TUTS audience, is taking on the role of Snow White. Courtney Markowitz is playing the role of Florinda.
The roles of Cinderella's Mother/Granny are played by Susan Shofner. Paul Slade Smith is playing the roles of the Narrator/Mysterious Man. Jim Stanek is playing the role of The Baker and Stephanie Gibson, who appeared in Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and SPAMALOT on Broadway plays the Baker's Wife. Gibson also has a special connection to TUTS as a former Tommy Tune Award winner.
All casting for this production was handled by Stewart/Whitley, the casting agency headed by Duncan Stewart CSA & Benton Whitley CSA, known for their work with such Broadway productions as THE GREAT COMET, ON THE TOWN, PIPPIN, CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.
IN THE WOODS presented by Theatre Under the Stars opens December 6 and continues through December 18 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby. For more information, please visit tuts.com.
Photo Credit - Os Galindo
Britney Coleman (Cinderella) and Sydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)
Jim Stanek (The Baker), Stephanie Gibson (The Baker's Wife), Michael Karash (Young Baker), and Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)
Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)
Jeremy Hays (Cinderella's Prince) and Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)
Isabella Forney (Young Jack's Mother)
Emily Skinner (The Witch) and Hannah Pettit (Young Witch)
Tyler Jones (Jack) and Sean Graul (Young Jack)
Caroline Basu (Young Sleeping Beauty)
Alexa Magro (Snow White) and Mabyn Coleman (Young Snow White)
Meg Schneider (Sleeping Beauty) and Caroline Basu (Young Sleeping Beauty)
Jillian Gottlieb (Rapunzel) and Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)
Emily Skinner (The Witch) and Hannah Pettit (Young Witch)
The Kids
Nick Bailey (Rapunzel's Prince) and Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)
Hannah Pettit as (Young Witch)
Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)
Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)
Lauren Cohn (Jack's Mother) and Isabella Forney (Young Jack's Mother)
Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)
Britney Coleman (Cinderella) and Sydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)
Jillian Gottlieb (Rapunzel) and Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)
Kally Duling (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)
Tyler Jones (Jack) and Sean Graul (Young Jack)
Nick Bailey (Rapunzel's Prince) and Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)
Michael Karash (Young Baker)
Kally Duling (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)
Mabyn Coleman (Young Snow White)
Jim Stanek (The Baker) and Michael Karash (Young Baker)
Sean Graul (Young Jack)
Jeremy Hays (Cinderella's Prince) and Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)
Stephanie Gibson (The Baker's Wife) and Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)
ydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)
Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)