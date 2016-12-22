Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!

Tony Award-nominated actress Emily Skinner heads up an all-star cast for a newly conceptualized production of INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Under The Stars, which opened December 6th. The student cast from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre posed for some very special photos with their adult character counterparts. Check out the pics below!

Nick Bailey plays Rapunzel's Prince and Lauren "Coco" Cohn plays Jack's Mother. Kally Duling is playing the role of Little Red Riding Hood. Jeremy Hays is taking on the roles of Cinderella's Prince/Wolf. Laura Jordan, who was in the original companies of CRY BABY and IN MY LIFE on Broadway, is playing Cinderella's Stepmother. Mary Claire King is playing the role of Lucinda. Alexa Magro, a familiar face to the TUTS audience, is taking on the role of Snow White. Courtney Markowitz is playing the role of Florinda.

The roles of Cinderella's Mother/Granny are played by Susan Shofner. Paul Slade Smith is playing the roles of the Narrator/Mysterious Man. Jim Stanek is playing the role of The Baker and Stephanie Gibson, who appeared in Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and SPAMALOT on Broadway plays the Baker's Wife. Gibson also has a special connection to TUTS as a former Tommy Tune Award winner.

All casting for this production was handled by Stewart/Whitley, the casting agency headed by Duncan Stewart CSA & Benton Whitley CSA, known for their work with such Broadway productions as THE GREAT COMET, ON THE TOWN, PIPPIN, CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.

IN THE WOODS presented by Theatre Under the Stars opens December 6 and continues through December 18 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby. For more information, please visit tuts.com.

Photo Credit - Os Galindo

