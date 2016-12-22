Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!

Dec. 22, 2016  

Tony Award-nominated actress Emily Skinner heads up an all-star cast for a newly conceptualized production of INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Under The Stars, which opened December 6th. The student cast from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre posed for some very special photos with their adult character counterparts. Check out the pics below!

Nick Bailey plays Rapunzel's Prince and Lauren "Coco" Cohn plays Jack's Mother. Kally Duling is playing the role of Little Red Riding Hood. Jeremy Hays is taking on the roles of Cinderella's Prince/Wolf. Laura Jordan, who was in the original companies of CRY BABY and IN MY LIFE on Broadway, is playing Cinderella's Stepmother. Mary Claire King is playing the role of Lucinda. Alexa Magro, a familiar face to the TUTS audience, is taking on the role of Snow White. Courtney Markowitz is playing the role of Florinda.

The roles of Cinderella's Mother/Granny are played by Susan Shofner. Paul Slade Smith is playing the roles of the Narrator/Mysterious Man. Jim Stanek is playing the role of The Baker and Stephanie Gibson, who appeared in Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and SPAMALOT on Broadway plays the Baker's Wife. Gibson also has a special connection to TUTS as a former Tommy Tune Award winner.

All casting for this production was handled by Stewart/Whitley, the casting agency headed by Duncan Stewart CSA & Benton Whitley CSA, known for their work with such Broadway productions as THE GREAT COMET, ON THE TOWN, PIPPIN, CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.

IN THE WOODS presented by Theatre Under the Stars opens December 6 and continues through December 18 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby. For more information, please visit tuts.com.

Photo Credit - Os Galindo

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Britney Coleman (Cinderella) and Sydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jim Stanek (The Baker), Stephanie Gibson (The Baker's Wife), Michael Karash (Young Baker), and Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jeremy Hays (Cinderella's Prince) and Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Isabella Forney (Young Jack's Mother)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Emily Skinner (The Witch) and Hannah Pettit (Young Witch)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Tyler Jones (Jack) and Sean Graul (Young Jack)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Caroline Basu (Young Sleeping Beauty)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Alexa Magro (Snow White) and Mabyn Coleman (Young Snow White)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Meg Schneider (Sleeping Beauty) and Caroline Basu (Young Sleeping Beauty)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jillian Gottlieb (Rapunzel) and Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Emily Skinner (The Witch) and Hannah Pettit (Young Witch)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
The Kids

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Nick Bailey (Rapunzel's Prince) and Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Hannah Pettit as (Young Witch)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Lauren Cohn (Jack's Mother) and Isabella Forney (Young Jack's Mother)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Britney Coleman (Cinderella) and Sydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jillian Gottlieb (Rapunzel) and Courtney Smith as (Young Rapunzel)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Kally Duling (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Tyler Jones (Jack) and Sean Graul (Young Jack)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Nick Bailey (Rapunzel's Prince) and Julian Lammey (Young Rapunzel's Prince)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Michael Karash (Young Baker)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Kally Duling (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jade Brion (Young Little Red Riding Hood)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Mabyn Coleman (Young Snow White)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jim Stanek (The Baker) and Michael Karash (Young Baker)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Sean Graul (Young Jack)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Jeremy Hays (Cinderella's Prince) and Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Stephanie Gibson (The Baker's Wife) and Mara-Catherine Wissinger (Young Baker's Wife)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
ydney Gamarra (Young Cinderella)

Photo Flash: Students With Adults in INTO THE WOODS at TUTS - Emily Skinner, Nick Bailey and More!
Ty Hart (Young Cinderella's Prince)


Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author BWW News Desk Bio

  • Breaking News: Who Will Get Christian Borle's Golden Tickets? Full Cast Announced for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
  • Stages Across the Country Will Take Part in THE SANCTUARY PROJECT
  • GREY'S ANATOMY's Kate Walsh and More to Lead IF I FORGET at Roundabout Theatre Company; Cast Complete!
  • Revamped Beatles Show LET IT BE to Tour the U.S. in Early 2017
  • Start the New Year Right- Broadway HD Will Stream HOLIDAY INN in January!
  • The Man is Non-Stop! Lin-Manuel Miranda is AP's Entertainer of the Year