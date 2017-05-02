Photo Flash: Samuel French Publishes New August Wilson Monologue Collection, 'DANGEROUS MUSIC'

"Unlike many modern playwrights, August Wilson is regarded as a master of the monologue. The arias that express his characters' inner journeys, of love, duty, honor, betrayal, are at once universally poetic and culturally specific," explains Constanza Romero. "I am thrilled to see DANGEROUS MUSIC, a comprehensive collection of monologues from The American Century Cycle come together in one book. My hope is that this book will become an important resource for actors of all ages, and all levels of skill and experience. I'd like to thank Samuel French for all the effort and care they invested in this publication."

Founded in 2007, the Monologue Competition aims to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of August Wilson. High school students participate across the country by reading Wilson's Century Cycle and preparing a monologue for local, city-wide and ultimately national competitions. Eighteen high school finalists progressed to last night's event at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, representing nine cities from around the nation.

Each student received their own DANGEROUS MUSIC last night; the very first copies to be distributed. The evening also included performances by Broadway actors as well as Leon's emceeing talents.

For more information, visit www.samuelfrench.com/AugustWilsonMonologues or call 866-598-8449.