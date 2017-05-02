Photo Flash: Samuel French Publishes New August Wilson Monologue Collection, 'DANGEROUS MUSIC'
Samuel French has announced a new monologue publication in partnership with the August Wilson Estate: DANGEROUS MUSIC: THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE MONOLOGUES. The monologue compilation book was announced last night at the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition, which is produced by True Colors Theatre Company and Jujamcyn Theaters. Scroll down for photos from the event and a look at the book cover!
DANGEROUS MUSIC was created in consultation with Constanza Romero, wife of August Wilson, and begins with a foreword by Todd Kriedler, co-founder of the Monologue Competition. The book includes pieces from all 10 dramas that make up Wilson's decade-by-decade examination of African-American life during the 20th century, called The American Century Cycle. Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning director and Monologue Competition Co-Founder, presented the monologue book to all participants during last night's event.
"Unlike many modern playwrights, August Wilson is regarded as a master of the monologue. The arias that express his characters' inner journeys, of love, duty, honor, betrayal, are at once universally poetic and culturally specific," explains Constanza Romero. "I am thrilled to see DANGEROUS MUSIC, a comprehensive collection of monologues from The American Century Cycle come together in one book. My hope is that this book will become an important resource for actors of all ages, and all levels of skill and experience. I'd like to thank Samuel French for all the effort and care they invested in this publication."
Founded in 2007, the Monologue Competition aims to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of August Wilson. High school students participate across the country by reading Wilson's Century Cycle and preparing a monologue for local, city-wide and ultimately national competitions. Eighteen high school finalists progressed to last night's event at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, representing nine cities from around the nation.
Each student received their own DANGEROUS MUSIC last night; the very first copies to be distributed. The evening also included performances by Broadway actors as well as Leon's emceeing talents.
For more information, visit www.samuelfrench.com/AugustWilsonMonologues or call 866-598-8449.
Kenny Leon and participants at the 2017 National August Wilson Monologue Competition
Finalists Alexis Cannard, Ryan Lewis and Sarah Rodriguez