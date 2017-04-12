Photo Flash: PITCH PERFECT's Kelley Jakle Stops by Broadway's IN TRANSIT

Talk about two a cappella worlds colliding! Pitch Perfect's Kelley Jakle stopped by to visit the cast of Broadway's In Transit at last night's performance. Check out a fun photo of her posing with the cast below!

Broadway's first a cappella musical In Transit will play its final performance on Sunday, April 16, 2017 after playing 36 preview and 145 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It), In Transit began performances on November 10, 2016 and officially opened on December 11, 2016.

Photo courtesy of Colgan McNeil

