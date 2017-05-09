Photo Flash: Nick Adams, Jackie Burns, Lilli Cooper, Lesli Margherita and More Sing Lady Gaga

Yesterday night, some of the brightest talents on Broadway were featured in Broadway Sings Lady Gaga, the latest concert in the Broadway Sings concert series. Scroll down for photos of them in action!

The tribute concerts take the music of well-known music icons and create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations by twisting the style to fit the strength of the performer. The concerts are produced by Corey Mach (Wicked, Invisible Thread) and musically arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes. Previous concerts have included Adele, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé.

Performers included Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Jackie Burns (If/Then), Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Nathan Lee Graham (The Wild Party), Liz Larsen (Beautiful), Corey Mach (Hands on a Hardbody), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Hayley Podschun (Hello Dolly!), Jeremy Pope (The View Upstairs), A.J. Shively (Bright Star) and Shayna Steele (Rent). Also featured were Bryna O'Neill, Melissa Modifier, and Addi McDaniel.

For more information on the concert series, visit www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Burch

