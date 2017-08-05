Photo Flash: Mrs. Lovett Shares SWEENEY TODD Skills You Can Safely Try at Home and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD's Mrs. Lovett shares a makeup tutorial that will have you looking positively Lovett-ly, and PHANTOM OF THE OPERA plays a little understudy/standby/alternate musical chairs. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!
At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!
Crazy for You (Regional): @codyccooley Bobby Child and the Temple of the Nevada Gold. #sip #crazyforyou #postplayhouse50 #istruckgold @officialbroadwayworld
Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt #SIP What happens when your understudy is on vacation and you are on standby for your alternate... #twochristines #onedressingroom #goodthingwelikeeachother #sharingiscaring #gladsheskickingbutt #ilikemybook #saturdaymatinee #saturdayintermissionpic @rachel.eg @phantombway @officialbroadwayworld
Grease (Regional): @justdolphy Maine State Music Theatre's cast of "Grease" is all smiles after 3 STRAIGHT WEEKS of 9 shows each. #SIP @officialbroadwayworld @mainestatemusic Kevin Nietzel, Natalie Perez-Duel, Mickey White, Adolpho Blaire, John K. Kramer, Giovanni DiGabriele, Maggie Maloney, John Pletka, Mariah MacFarlane, Natalie Bellamy, Aleka Emerson, Austin Miller, Adena Ershow, Christina Emily Jackson, Kevin Murakami, Sara Sargent, Nathan Cockroft, Kyle Laing, Gillian Hassert, Matty Richard, Lilly Tobin, Michael Carrier, Mike Baskowski, Tracy Sokat, Gerianne Perez, Charis Leos, Samantha Schiffman, Ronnie Bowman Jr. and Brian Liebson
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @benjatodd Just hanging with some Lions in Oz. #sip #wizardofoz #theatre
Mamma Mia (Regional): @taylorkwarren hey, you flip here often? #pitt #pittlife #pittsburghclo #SIP #twoshowday #twodoeshay #mammamia #layallyourloveonme #voulezvous #yinztagram
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Toto got a haircut this week and is feeling fluffy for this week's #SIP #wizardofoz #wizardofozlot #glinda #totothetoypoodle #toto
Grease (Regional): @nathancockroft CLUE: Grease Edition #whodunnit #whoputthebompinthebompdabomp #igotchills #msmt #sip #nicestkidsintown