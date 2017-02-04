Photo Flash: Meet the Star-Studded Cast of PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents a revival of Steve Martin's clever and crowd-pleasing comedy hit Picasso at the Lapin Agile. This is the third Martin work in three seasons at the Globe, following 2014's world premiere musical Bright Star, which went on to Broadway and five Tony Award nominations, and last year's twice-extended world premiere comedy Meteor Shower. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company below!

Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein will direct, continuing the pair's long creative relationship that started in the 1990s with WASP and Other Plays and The Underpants. Picasso at the Lapin Agile will play February 4 - March 12, 2017, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad PrebysTheatre Center. Previews run February 4 - 8. Opening night is Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Paris, 1904: The Lapin Agile, beloved watering hole to struggling artists and would-be geniuses, welcomes two soon-to-be legends for one extraordinary night. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. Throw into this mix a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes, and you're in for a brilliant and witty evening in the theatre.

The stellar cast will include Philippe Bowgen (world premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's War, Off Broadway's The Changeling) as Pablo Picasso; Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk on "Scrubs," "The Exes," Clueless) as Freddy; Kevin Hafso-Koppman(Globe's Macbeth and Love's Labor's Lost, current student of the Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Visitor; Liza Lapira ("Dollhouse," "Dexter," "Huff") as Suzanne, Female Admirer, and Countess; Hal Linden (Globe's The Twenty-seventh Man, "Barney Miller," Tony and three-time Emmy Award winner) as Gaston; Justin Long (Dodgeball, He's Just Not That Into You, "New Girl," "Ed") as Albert Einstein; Ron Orbach (Globe's The Twenty-seventh Man, Clueless, Broadway's Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Chicago) as Sagot; Marcel Spears (title role in Othello and Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Classic Stage Company) as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman; and Luna Vélez ("How to Get Away with Murder," "Dexter," Broadway's Into the Woods) as Germaine.

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Katherine Roth (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Original Music and Sound Design), David Huber (Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Anjee Nero(Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

