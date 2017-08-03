Photo Flash: Meet the Company of Philip Dawkins'Â CHARM at MCC!

MCC Theater will launch its 2017-18 season with the NYC premiere of the acclaimed transgender-themed play Charm- inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen.

Leading the cast of Charm in the role of Mama - a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman - will be actress Sandra Caldwell, in her first major NYC role. Caldwell will be joined by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Emmy nominee Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson, and Lauren F. Walker.

As previously announced, Charm is a play by Chicago-based, Jefferson Award-winning playwright Philip Dawkins and will be directed by Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis. Charm begins previews at the Lucille Lortel Theater (121 Christopher Street) on Thursday, August 31, 2017, with an official opening night set for Monday, September 18, 2017.

When Mama Darleena Andrews-a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman-takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago's Center on Halsted, Philip Dawkins' Charm asks: How do we lift each other up when the world wants to tear us down?

Photo Credit: Timmy Blupe

