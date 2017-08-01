Photo Flash: Meet the Company of JERRY'S GIRLS at York Theatre Company

Light the Candles! Get the Ice Out! Blow the Bugle! Below, meet the cast and creative team of The York Theatre Company's special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles!

Directed by York favorite Pamela Hunt (Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill), and with music direction by Eric Svejcar (Marry Harry), the three-member cast of Jerry's Girls features Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q), Christine Pedi (NEWSical the Musical), and Stephanie Umoh (Ragtime).

Jerry's Girls is a captivating tribute to that all-American master of song, Jerry Herman, which brings the larger-than-life women of his shows center stage: matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi of Hello, Dolly!, exuberant Auntie Mame Dennis of Mame, the benignly eccentric Countess Aurelia of Dear World, screen legend Mabel Normand of Mack and Mabel, and the flamboyant ZaZa of La Cage Aux Folles. It affectionately celebrates his special gift for writing songs that capture the true spirit of the American musical theatre. The all-female cast reminds us of how Jerry Herman has given voice to some of the most iconic show-stoppers ever written for Broadway. A winner of Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Drama Desk Awards, Jerry Herman is truly the master tunesmith of our time.

The limited engagement of Jerry's Girls will play 11 performances only, August 5 - 13, 2017 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Sunday evening, August 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.