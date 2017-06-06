Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of CT Rep's NOISES OFF, Starring Jen Cody

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) presents their second Summer Nutmeg Series production Noises Off by Michael Frayn, onstage June 15-25, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in character below!

Vincent J. Cardinal returns to the Nutmeg Summer Series after previously serving as CRT's Artistic Director and Dramatic Arts Department Head at UConn. Cardinal departed CRT for his current position as the Arthur and Martha Hearron Endowed Professor and Chair of Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan.

Broadway veteran Jennifer Cody (Broadway's Shrek the Musical, Urinetown, The Pajama Game) will make her CRT debut in the role of Dotty Otley on the CRT stage. Aside from her Broadway and regional theatre credits, Cody has voiced many movies and shows including Disney's The Princess and the Frog in the role of Charlotte La Bouff, for which she won an Annie Award for Outstanding Voice Acting in a Feature Production.

Barrymore Award-winner Michael Doherty will be performing in the role of Tim Allgood, He recently closed the acclaimed Hand to God at Berkley Repertory Theatre. Last season, Doherty made his CRT debut in a hilarious turn as the "mustachioed" pirate Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher.

Noises Off is a madcap hilarious farce following a troupe of traveling actors as they rehearse a flop called Nothing's On. The antics and intrigue on and offstage make chaos for the cast on the eve of opening night. Doors will slam, love triangles will twist, and misplaced sardines will create an uproarious, rollicking night of theatre.

CRT favorite Steve Hayes returns to the CRT stage in the role of Selsdon Mowbray. Hayes previously appeared at CRT in How to Succeed...,Xanadu, Gypsy and Seussical the Musical. Alongside his successful YouTube series Tired Old Queen at the Movies, Hayes has starred in several films including Trick and The Big Gay Musical. John Bixler, who will play director Lloyd Dallas and has appeared in CRT's How To Succeed..., The Music Man and Man of La Mancha.

The cast also includes Curtis Longfellow (Garry Lejeune), Arlene Bozich (BeLinda Blairz), Gavin McNicholl (Frederick Fellowes), Jayne Ng (Brooke Ashton), and Grace Allyn (Poppy Norton-Taylor).

The production team includes Vincent J. Cardinal (Director), Tim Brown (Scenic Design), Christina Bullard (Costume Design), Michael Chybowski (Lighting Design), Michael Vincent Skinner (Sound Design), John Parmalee (Technical Director), and Victoria Whooper (Production Stage Manager).

For ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. To purchase tickets online, visit www.crt.uconn.edu. The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre is located on the campus of the University of Connecticut, in Storrs, CT.

Photo Credit: Matt Pugliese

