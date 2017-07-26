Photo Flash: Linda Lavin Returns to Birdland with MY SECOND FAREWELL CONCERT

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present Linda Lavin, who returned to the historic stage with "My Second Farewell Concert," on Monday, July 24. Scroll down for photos from the show!

As always, this concert gave audiences a chance to meet Broadway and television star Linda Lavin up-close and personal as she recalled her roots in the theater, her love of American standards, Steely Dan, and a life-long obsession with the big bands of the 1940's. Linda's varied musical choices ranged from Cole Porter to Trisha Yearwood, and the musical relationship with pianist/singer Billy Stritch only added to the party atmosphere this hostess-with-the-mostess exudes. The band was rounded out by Tom Hubbard on bass, Steve Bakunas on drums, Ron Affif on guitar, and special guest Aaron Weinstein on violin.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week at the iconic music room, which is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. This coming Monday, singer Natalie Douglas will begin her monthly "Tribute" series, with a celebration of all things Sammy Davis, Jr. Visit www.BirdlandJazz.com for information and reservations.