Photo Flash: Kate Shindle, Alison Bechdel and More Celebrate FUN HOME's Opening at the Ahmanson

Feb. 23, 2017  

The Tony Award-winning musical "Fun Home" opened last night, February 22, at the Ahmanson Theatre and continues through April 1, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry opening festivities below!

"Fun Home" has music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Sam Gold is the director and Danny Mefford is the choreographer. The cast features Robert Petkoff, Susan Moniz, Kate Shindle, Abby Corrigan, Alessandra Baldacchino, Carly Gold, Karen Eilbacher, Robert Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond and Pierson Salvador.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, "Fun Home" introduces Alison at three different ages in her life, as she explores and unravels the mysteries of her childhood. A refreshingly honest musical, Alison eventually sees her parents through the eyes of a grown-up. Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book, Score and Director of a Musical.

Tickets for "Fun Home" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group box office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $25 - $125 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Photo Flash: Kate Shindle, Alison Bechdel and More Celebrate FUN HOME's Opening at the Ahmanson
Cast member Abby Corrigan, graphic novelist Alison Bechdel and cast members Kate Shindle and Alessandra Baldacchino
Cast members Abby Corrigan, Karen Eilbacher and Robert Hager
Cast members Sofia Trimarchi, Alessandra Baldacchino and Carly Gold
Cast members Sofia Trimarchi, Alessandra Baldacchino, Lennon Nate Hammond, graphic novelist Alison Bechdel, cast members Pierson Salvador, Carly Gold and Chloe Trimarchi
Cast members Sofia Trimarchi, Carly Gold, Alessandra Baldacchino, Lennon Nate Hammond and Pierson Salvador
Cast members Abby Corrigan and Karen Eilbacher
The company of FUN HOME
Graphic novelist Alison Bechdel and cast member Abby Corrigan
Cast member Abby Corrigan, Center Theatre Group Producing Director Doug Baker and cast member Karen Eilbacher
Actor Suzanne Cryer and cast member Robert Petkoff
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and graphic novelist Alison Bechdel
Cast member Robert Petkoff
Cast member Kate Shindle
Cast members Lennon Nate Hammond and Pierson Salvador
Cast member Karen Eilbacher
Cast member Abby Corrigan
Cast members Robert Petkoff, Kate Shindle and Susan Moniz
Cast member Susan Moniz
Cast member Robert Hager
Cast member Alessandra Baldacchino
Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Actor Joanna Jones
Actor Wilson Cruz
Actor Suzanne Cryer
Actor Gabrielle Ruiz
Actor Gabrielle Ruiz and Philip Pisanchyn
Actor Olivia Sanabia
Actor Gabrielle Dennis
Actor Pooja Batra
Actor Jade Pettyjohn
Cast member Pierson Salvador
Cast member Lennon Nate Hammond
Actor Matt Shively
Actor Justin Kirk
Actors Benjamin Royer and Matthew Royer
Actor Devin Kelley and Stephanie Barnes
Actor Tamara Braun
Actors Nicholas Guest and Pamela Guest
Actor Eileen Galindo
Actor Alex Wyse
Actor Alex Brightman
Actor Corey Brill
Actor Lesley Nicol and songwriter Mark Mueller
Actor Ivan Hernandez and Tine Fischer-Hernandez
Actor Noah Galvin
Actor Jeanne Syquia
Actor Alec Mapa
Actor Deborah S. Craig
Actor Gabrielle Carteris
Actor Dominic Hoffman and Amber Morse
Actor Obba Babatunde
Actor Mary Hollis Inboden
Actor Susan Blakely
Actor Susan Blakely and Steve Jaffe
Actors Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro
Actor Amin El Gamal
Elizabeth Kohm of PFLAG National and Joe Landry, Publisher of the Advocate and Out
Kyle Fritz and actor Jonathan Del Arco


BWW News Desk

