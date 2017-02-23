Photo Flash: Kate Shindle, Alison Bechdel and More Celebrate FUN HOME's Opening at the Ahmanson

The Tony Award-winning musical "Fun Home" opened last night, February 22, at the Ahmanson Theatre and continues through April 1, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry opening festivities below!

"Fun Home" has music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Sam Gold is the director and Danny Mefford is the choreographer. The cast features Robert Petkoff, Susan Moniz, Kate Shindle, Abby Corrigan, Alessandra Baldacchino, Carly Gold, Karen Eilbacher, Robert Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond and Pierson Salvador.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, "Fun Home" introduces Alison at three different ages in her life, as she explores and unravels the mysteries of her childhood. A refreshingly honest musical, Alison eventually sees her parents through the eyes of a grown-up. Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book, Score and Director of a Musical.

Tickets for "Fun Home" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group box office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $25 - $125 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Related Articles