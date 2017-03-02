Photo Flash: Jo Lampert Heads to War in David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE at The Public Theater

The Public Theater's world premiere of JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE, with book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, and directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Steven Hoggett, was recently extended by two weeks through Sunday, April 30, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 15. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Jo Lampert and the cast in action below!

Once upon a time, there was a girl who talked to God. She built a nation, and they burned her for it. Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads and creator of The Public's hit Here Lies Love, explores the electrifying, meteoric rise of Joan of Arc through the lens of a one-of-a-kind rock musical concert. Directed by Golden Globe winner Alex Timbers, JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE is a thrilling and provocative new show about challenging the powerful and believing in the impossible.

JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE features scenic design by Christopher Barreca; costume design by Clint Ramos; lighting design by Justin Townsend; sound design by Cody Spencer; projection design by Darrel Maloney; special effects design by Jeremy Chernick; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Dave Bova and J. Jared Janas; and music direction by Kris Kukul.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Jo Lampert