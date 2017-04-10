Photo Flash: James Monroe Iglehart Partakes in Newfoundland Tradition at COME FROM AWAY

There was a reunion like no other backstage at Come From Away last week. James Monroe Iglehart, who will be stepping into Hamilton on Friday, stopped by to visit his former Memphis co-star Chad Kimball. And what's a reunion at Come From Away without kissing the cod for good luck? Check out the photo below!

James Monroe Iglehart made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Iglehart then originated the role of Bobby in Memphis on Broadway before landing the role of Genie in Aladdin. For his work as the Genie, James won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. James made his sold-out solo debut at 54 Below in a show entitled "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" James has played concert venues across the country. James recurred on Netflix's original series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as Coriolanus Burt, the rival of male protagonist Titus Andromedon played by Tituss Burgess. James also guest starred on the Fox television show "Gotham." He recently filmed his feature debut opposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Juilianna Marguilles in the upcoming The Three Christs of Ypsilanti. He is a native of the San Francisco Bay area.

Photo courtesy of Colgan McNeil

