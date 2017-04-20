Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Lisa O'Hare, Richard E. Grant, Bryce Pinkham and More for MY FAIR LADY at the Lyric

Lyric Opera of Chicago released today new behind-the-scenes rehearsal images from its production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, starring Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle. The production runs April 28 through May 21 (press opening April 29) at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Scroll down for a peek at the company in rehearsal!

Principal casting for My Fair Lady also includes Bryce Pinkham (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), Nicholas Le Prevost (Colonel Pickering) and Donald Maxwell (Alfred Doolittle). All make their Lyric debuts with My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady is the fifth installment of Lyric's American Musical Initiative. David Chase conducts and Olivier Fredj directs the American premiere of Robert Carsen's critically acclaimed production from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris with an all-new cast. The creative team also includes choreographer Lynne Page, scenic designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Anthony Powell.

Lyric Opera's premiere of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is generously made possible by The Negaunee Foundation, an Anonymous Donor, Mrs. Herbert A. Vance and Mr. and Mrs. William C. Vance, The Jacob and Rosaline Cohn Foundation, Robert S. and Susan E. Morrison, Mr. and Mrs. J. Christopher Reyes, Liz Stiffel, and Northern Trust. Production created by the Théâtre du Châtelet Paris, on December 9, 2010, in coproduction with the State Academic Mariinsky Theater.

Tickets start at $22 and are available now at www.lyricopera.org/myfairlady or at 312-827-5600.