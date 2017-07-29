Photo Flash: Hoop, Hoop, Hooray! THE KING AND I Celebrates a Two Show Day, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week THE KING AND I celebrates Saturday on tour at The Kennedy Center, and casts near and far celebrate National Dance Day. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs.



Hairspray (Regional): @ssmtva2 more chances to see our Hairspray cast in action! 8 pm tonight and 2:30 pm tomorrow!#ssmtva #virginiatheatre #exploreva #youcantstopthebeat #SIP @officialbroadwayworld

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @cerfsup Winner gets Belle! #sip @officialbroadwayworld @northshoremusictheatre Stephen Cerf @cerfsup (beast) Taylor Crousore @crousore (gaston) #disney @disney #saturdayintermissionpic

The King and I (National Tour): @kelliyoungman Hoop train! #woopwoopYEAH Always a good day to have some fun! @kingandimusical #SIP #TKAitour #westernpeople #swingnation

The Addams Family (Regional): @jorge.thinsta Sippin' on some tea for this #sip @officialbroadwayworld @keenanblogger @maxizpad #addamsfamily #mal #lurch

West Side Story (Regional): @desidavar Bernita! We love each other so much we got tattoos! #aydiosmio #tattoos #theweirdest #love #lyricswestside #westsidestory @westsidestory #anita #bernardo #broadway #sip @officialbroadwayworld

The Lion King (Regional): @marykate_not_ashley_19 Saturday Intermission Picture with my favorite lioness! One more chance to see Lion King tonight at 7:00 pm @Rudder High School! #SIP #BVTLionKing #HakunaMaTROUPEa

Post Playhouse: @kb_harlow Wait. Which show are we doing? #5ShowsInRep #3DowShay #CrazyForYou #MammaMia #Shrek #NightmareBride #Cowboy #DulocGreeter #SIP

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Two show day in our hippie island corner #SIP #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #nationaldanceday #hippieisland #show3together #week8

Sweeney Todd (Regional): @machaydntheatre Saturday Intermission Picture of the cast of Sweeney Todd and a spooky lense flare! #sweeneytodd #sip #broadwayworld

The Little Mermaid (Regional): @jeffkuhr Happy National Dance Day!! #nationaldanceday #dance #unitard #what #conehead #sacramento #sac #musiccircus #2012 #tbt #sip #musical #theater #littlemermaid #underthesea #starfish #disney #living #dreams #ilovemyjob

Play Like a Winner (NYMF): @ndromard Having the best time with these fools!! @play_like_a_winner's One, and only Saturday intermission pic for @newyorkmusicalfestival #sip #nymf2017 #wereallfools #comedicactoroverload #thankyoumichaelcassara #soccermomsetal #shenanigans @jessicatylerwright @kriscendo @itsmegkane @ndromard @frrankly @zoeferdie @caseyerinclark #johndhaggerty @keenanblogger

Our Saints, Statues, and Gargoyles are ready for this #2dowshay! #SIP @hallem3596 #mtwichita #takeover A post shared by Music Theatre Wichita (@mtwichita) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

