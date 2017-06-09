Photo Flash: He Can Show You the World! First Look at Telly Leung in ALADDIN

Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, welcomes Broadway vet Telly Leung as the title character beginning Tuesday, June 13, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the star in costume below!

Recently on Broadway, Leung has starred in the musicals Allegiance and In Transit. He also appeared on Broadway in Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures and was part of the final Broadway company of the hit musical Rent. He originated Boq in the Chicago production of Wicked and played Dalton Academy Warbler Wes on Fox's smash television series "Glee."

Telly Leung most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. His concert and regional credits include: Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, The Shakespeare Theater, Sacramento Music Circus, The St. Louis MUNY and more. On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as Wes of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. Other television credits include "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," Hulu's "Deadbeat," Bravo's "Odd Mom Out" and the PBS documentary series "Broadway or Bust," where he can be seen coaching the next generation of Broadway talent during the annual Jimmy Awards. Telly can be heard on numerous original Broadway cast albums and has two solo albums on the Yellow Sound Label, Songs for You (2012) and I'll Cover You (2016). For more information, visit www.tellyleung.com.

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years; last year only the smash musical Wicked was seen by more people on Broadway. Since its opening, Aladdin has set 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcomed over 4 million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Melbourne, along with a North American tour.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Leung joins a cast led by Courtney Reed (In the Heights, Mamma Mia!) as Jasmine, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me), bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

