Photo Flash: GREAT COMET Pens a Love Letter, WICKED Strikes a Sensible Pose, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! Today's edition features carefully crafted (and hopefully not unfaithful...) love letters at Great Comet, a couple of sensible, gentlemanly photos from Wicked both near and on the road, and some impressive artwork shared between elders! Plus check in with never to be forgotten regional talent!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs.



Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812: @palomagarcialee Writing my love letters during intermission today at @greatcometbway only a few weeks left for me in this gorgeous show. #SIP

Wicked: b.lefflerSensible #sip in the boys room. ðŸ'š #emeraldcity #oz #wicked #broadway

Book of Mormon (West End): @HarryRFrancis Tonight is @BrahSears (Brian Sears) final show with us in @bookofmormonldn ... this is my caricature of him. #bookofmormon #sip #briansears

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): ?@marissawolner @BroadwayWorld #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld Beauty and the Beast closing at the @FultonTheatre !

Wicked (National Tour): anthony_sagaria A quick Saturday intermission pic #SIP #Wicked #wickedtour #DC

The Producers (Regional): kate.weslerIt may be Winter, but it's "Springtime (for Hitler)" here at the Maltz! #maltzproducers #SIP

42nd Street (National Tour): @alexjohnjohnson We're in the munty down in Hunty @maxizpad @keenanblogger @officialbroadwayworld #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #42ndstreettour #glitterandbegay #living #tourlyfe

