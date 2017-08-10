Photo Flash: First Look at the New Stars of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 on Broadway

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Aug. 10, 2017  

Tony Award-winner Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Erin Wilhelmi, have joined Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell in the Broadway cast of Lucas Hnath's hit play, A Doll's House, Part 2. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play picks up fifteen years after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new stars onstage below!

A Doll's House, Part 2 began previews on March 30, 2017 and opened to ecstatic reviews on April 27. It went on to receive eight 2017 Tony Award nominations - more than any other play. Originally announced as a 16-week engagement, A Doll's House, Part 2 has extended its World Premiere run on Broadway through January 7, 2018.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

