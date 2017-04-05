Photo Flash: First Look at Tracy Letts's LINDA VISTA World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright and ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Dexter Bullard. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

A hilarious and complex coming-of-age story, the cast features ensemble members Ian Barford (Wheeler), Tim Hopper (Paul), Sally Murphy (Margaret) and Caroline Neff (Anita) with Kahyun Kim (Minnie), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael). This is the fifth world premiere production by Tracy Letts that Steppenwolf has produced.

Wheeler is 50. His marriage is over, his job is mundane, and the best years of his life appear to be behind him. A move from the cot in his ex-wife's garage to his own apartment opens up new possibilities for love and sex-complicated, painful and hilarious. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

The Linda Vista production team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Laura Bauer (costume design), Marcus Doshi (lighting design), Richard Woodbury (sound design) and Gigi Buffington (Company Vocal Coach). Additional credits include Christine D. Freeburg (stage manager), Ellie Hausken (assistant stage manager), Edward Sobel (dramaturg), JC Clementz (casting director), Nicole Arbusto (Los Angeles casting) and Aaron Carter (artistic producer).

Linda Vista began previews March 30, 2017 and the production runs through May 21, 2017 in the Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N Halsted St. Press performances are Saturday, April 8 at 3pm and Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30pm; opening night is Sunday, April 9. Single tickets ($20-$94) are on sale through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.