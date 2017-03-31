Photo Flash: First Look at TheaterWorks' NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Christiane Noll

TheaterWorks presents NEXT TO NORMAL, the 3rd show of TheaterWorks 31st Season, now running through May 7, 2017. BroadwayWorld brings you a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast features Tony nominated Christiane Noll (Diana) and Australia's David Harris (Dan) in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama with music by Tom Kitt and book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Christiane is familiar to Connecticut audiences for her work at Goodspeed, Shubert, The Bushnell and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. David has been charming Australian audiences for years but recently relocated to New York. Local audiences have seen him in Terrance Mann's Les Miserable at Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Goodspeed's Anything Goes. The cast also includes newcomers Maya Keleher (Natalie), John Cardoza (Gabe), J.D. Daw (Dr Madden), and Nick Sacks (Henry).

The creative team includes Adam Souza (Music Director), Wilson Chin (Set Design), Tricia Barsamian (Costume Design), John Lasiter (Lighting Design), and Ed Chapin (Sound Design).

NEXT TO NORMAL follows the story of Diana Goodman, a suburban mom, as she comes to terms with her bipolar disorder and the effect her struggle has on her family. It is a gripping and honest portrayal of how one suburban family grapples with mental illness touching on issues such as grieving, suicide, drug abuse and ethics in modern psychiatry. This contemporary musical deals tenderly with how far two parents will go to keep their family's world intact.

Winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards, NEXT TO NORMAL is one of the most lauded musicals of a generation. This emotional tour de force features provocative lyrics and an electrifying score that includes more than 30 original songs.

