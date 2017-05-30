Photo Flash: First Look at Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway in PAMPLONA at the Goodman

Tonight, May 30, marks the opening of Pamplona, Jim McGrath's newest work, featuring stage and screen star Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway. As previously announced, the world premiere production has been extended for one week, now closing on Sunday, June 25. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Artistic Director Robert Falls directs the world premiere production about one of the most acclaimed novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, set during the author's haunted years following a signal career event: the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954. Pamplona marks Keach's third collaboration with Falls, and his second exploration of the literary legend: he earned a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Hemingway in the eponymous 1988 television mini-series.

In Pamplona, after the prize comes the pressure. Basking in the glory of career-defining awards-the 1953 Pulitzer Prize and the coveted Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954-legendary writer Ernest Hemingway insists his best work is yet to come. Five years later, holed up in a Spanish hotel with a looming deadline, he struggles to knock out a story about the rivalrous matadors of Pamplona. But his real battles lie outside the bullfighting arena.

Pamplona appears now through June 25 in the Goodman's 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre. Tickets ($26-79, subject to change) are available online at GoodmanTheatre.org; at 312.443.3800 (telephone), 312.443.3825 (fax) or 312.443.3829 (TTY/TDD); or visiting the Goodman Box Office (170 N. Dearborn) between 12noon - 5pm daily (on performance days, the box office remains open until 30 minutes past curtain).

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Related Articles