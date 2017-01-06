Photo Flash: First Look at Michael Mayer and Tom Kitt's New Adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT in Tokyo

Toho Co., Ltd. presents the world premiere of a new production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy AS YOU LIKE IT from the Tony Award-winning creative team of Michael Mayer and Tom Kitt, who will reunite after previous collaborations on American Idiot: The Musical on Broadway and Second Stage Theatre's Everyday Rapture, which opened in Tokyo on January 4, and plays through February 4, 2017.

BroadwayWorld brings you a first look at the cast in action below!

Reon Yuzuki, a former top star of the all-female theater troupe Takarazuka Revue and the only Japanese cast member to star in the world premiere of Hal Prince's musical compilation Prince of Broadway in 2015, will star as Rosalind. A Japanese-American actor Julian Cihi, who appeared in the Broadway musical Doctor Zhivago and played Romeo in Classic Stage Company's Romeo and Juliet opposite Elizabeth Olsen in 2013, will play Orlando de Boys.

AS YOU LIKE IT will be presented at Toho's Theatre Creation located at 1-2-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The production will then tour to Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka (February 7 - 12), Rexxam Hall in Kagawa (February 15) and Canal City Theater in Fukuoka (February 24 - 26).

AS YOU LIKE IT is a part of the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of one of the theaters owned and operated by Toho, Theatre Creation. Visit www.tohostage.com/asyoulikeit (in Japanese only) for more information.

Photo Credit: Toho Co., Ltd.

