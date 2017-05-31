Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Perry and Jennifer Morrison in THE END OF LONGING

May. 31, 2017  

MCC Theater presents the American Premiere of the play The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring "Friends" star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts. Joining Perry in the MCC production will be "Once Upon a Time" and "House" star Jennifer Morrison alongside stage and television regulars Quincy Dunn-Baker and Sue Jean Kim.

The End of Longing, directed by Lindsay Posner, arrives in New York following its hit run at London's Playhouse Theatre last year. Performances in NYC begin on May 18, 2017 ahead of a June 5 opening night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

An alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit walk into a bar... Broken and deeply flawed, they find their lives irreversibly entwined no matter how hard they try to break free of one another. The End of Longing is a bittersweet comedy that proves that broken people don't need to stay broken.

Photos by Joan Marcus.

Jennifer Morrison and Matthew Perry in MCC Theater's THE END OF LONGING (photo by Joan Marcus)

Sue Jean Kim, Jennifer Morrison, Matthew Perry, and Quincy Dunn-Baker in MCC Theater's THE END OF LONGING (photo by Joan Marcus)

Matthew Perry and Quincy Dunn-Baker in MCC Theater's THE END OF LONGING (photo by Joan Marcus)

Jennifer Morrison and Matthew Perry in MCC Theater's THE END OF LONGING (photo by Joan Marcus)

