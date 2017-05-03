Photo Flash: First Look at Matt Bogart, Constantine Maroulis and More in THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK at Long Wharf

Long Wharf Theatre, under the director of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents the world premiere of The Most Beautiful Room in New York, a new musical with book and lyrics by Adam Gopnik and music by David Shire, directed by Edelstein. The production will take place beginning tonight, May 3, and running through May 28, 2017 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Anna), Anastasia Barzee (Claire), Joe Cassidy (David), Darlesia Cearcy (Phoebe), Ryan Duncan (Gio), Danielle Ferland (Gloria), Anne Horak(Natasha/Franca), Tyler Jones (Bix), Constantine Maroulis (Sergio), Mark Nelson (Carlo), Sawyer Niehaus (Kate), Allan Washington (Irwin/Gabe).

The creative team includes John Carrafa (choreographer), John McDaniel (music supervisor and director), Michael Yeargan (set design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Chris Akerlund (lighting design), Keith Caggiano (sound design), Calleri Casting (casting), and Linda Marvel (production stage manager).

David Kaplan (Cassidy) is a chef's chef, making beautiful, simple food of uncompromising quality in his lovely Union Square restaurant. But in the crowded, cutthroat and expensive Manhattan food scene, is that enough to survive and compete with the next big thing? Enter Sergio (Maroulis), an old friend, rival, and possible savior. This hotshot celebrity chef has offered David the opportunity to makeover his restaurant. Will David sacrifice his pride to save his beloved restaurant?

For more information about Long Wharf Theatre, or to purchase tickets, visit longwharf.org or call 203-787-4282.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

