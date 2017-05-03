Photo Flash: First Look at Matt Bogart, Constantine Maroulis and More in THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK at Long Wharf
Long Wharf Theatre, under the director of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents the world premiere of The Most Beautiful Room in New York, a new musical with book and lyrics by Adam Gopnik and music by David Shire, directed by Edelstein. The production will take place beginning tonight, May 3, and running through May 28, 2017 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Anna), Anastasia Barzee (Claire), Joe Cassidy (David), Darlesia Cearcy (Phoebe), Ryan Duncan (Gio), Danielle Ferland (Gloria), Anne Horak(Natasha/Franca), Tyler Jones (Bix), Constantine Maroulis (Sergio), Mark Nelson (Carlo), Sawyer Niehaus (Kate), Allan Washington (Irwin/Gabe).
The creative team includes John Carrafa (choreographer), John McDaniel (music supervisor and director), Michael Yeargan (set design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Chris Akerlund (lighting design), Keith Caggiano (sound design), Calleri Casting (casting), and Linda Marvel (production stage manager).
David Kaplan (Cassidy) is a chef's chef, making beautiful, simple food of uncompromising quality in his lovely Union Square restaurant. But in the crowded, cutthroat and expensive Manhattan food scene, is that enough to survive and compete with the next big thing? Enter Sergio (Maroulis), an old friend, rival, and possible savior. This hotshot celebrity chef has offered David the opportunity to makeover his restaurant. Will David sacrifice his pride to save his beloved restaurant?
For more information about Long Wharf Theatre, or to purchase tickets, visit longwharf.org or call 203-787-4282.
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
The company of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK
The company of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK
Anastasia Barzee and Matt Bogart
Sawyer Niehaus and Matt Bogart
Matt Bogart and Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis
Matt Bogart and Constantine Maroulis
Mark Nelson and Krystina Alabado
Mark Nelson, Krystina Alabado, and Tyler Jones
Matt Bogart and Allan Washington
Tyler Jones, Sawyer Niehaus, Anastasia Barzee
Ryan Duncan, Anne Horak, and Darlesia Cearcy
Krystina Alabado and Tyler Jones
Danielle Ferland, Anastasia Barzee, and Darlesia Cearcy
Darlene Ferland, Anastasia Barzee, and Darlesia Cearcy
Anastasia Barzee, Sawyer Niehaus, Matt Bogart
Danielle Ferland, Tyler Jones, Sawyer Niehaus, Anne Horak, Ryan Duncan, and Darlesia Cearcy
The company of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK
The company of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN NEW YORK
Matt Bogart and Anastasia Barzee