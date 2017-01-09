Photo Flash: First Look at Jennifer Cody, John Scherer and More in Starry SYLVIA at Geva Theatre Center

Geva Theatre Center presents Sylvia, an adult urban comedy with a huge heart. Written by A. R. Gurney, Sylvia is directed by Mark Cuddy and will be performed in the Wilson Stage from January 10 to February 5. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the starry cast in action below!

Empty nesters Greg and Kate have relocated back to Manhattan after two decades of raising their family in the suburbs. As Kate observes: "The dog phase of my life is definitely over." When Greg finds Sylvia, a street-smart Labra-doodle in Central Park and brings her home, she becomes a bone of contention between Greg and Kate, testing their marriage to howlingly hilarious and touching effect.

Geva's production of Sylvia features an all-star cast - three returning to the Wilson Stage and one making her Geva Theatre Center debut. Rochester native Jennifer Cody (Broadway's A Christmas Story, Shrek, The Pajama Game, Taboo, Urinetown the Musical, Seussical the Musical, Grease, Beauty and the Beast and Cats and Geva productions of The Odd Couple, Women in Jeopardy! and Spamalot!) is Sylvia, the spunky Labradoodle. Tony Award-nominee Hunter Foster (Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County, Hands on a Hardbody, Million Dollar Quartet, The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors, Urinetown the Musical, LES MISERABLES, Footloose, King David and Grease and Geva's production of Spamalot!) plays the multiple roles of Tom, Phyllis and Leslie and John Scherer (Broadway's LoveMusik and Sunset Boulevard and Geva's production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) is Greg. Making her Geva TheatreCenter debut as Kate is three-time Tony nominee Dee Hoty (Broadway's Footloose, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, The Will Rogers Follies, Bright Star, Gigi, Mamma Mia!, Bye Bye Birdie, City of Angels, Me and My Girl, Big River).

Sylvia is directed by Artistic Director Mark Cuddy. The design team includes Jo Winiarski (scenic designer), Susan Branch Towne (costume designer), Ann G. Wrightson (lighting designer) and Scott Killian (Sound Designer).

For tickets and more information, visit www.gevatheatre.org.