Photo Flash: First Look at James Badge Dale and Tamara Tunie in BUILDING THE WALL Off-Broadway
BUILDING THE WALL, the new play by Pulitzer and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan (All The Way, Hacksaw Ridge - Academy Award nominee The Kentucky Cycle), is making its New York premiere, with an official opening set for Sunday, May 21st at New World Stages (340 West 50th St.), for a strictly limited engagement through July 9, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
The two-person political suspense thriller features two stars of the screen and stage: James Badge Dale (Small Engine Repair, The Pacific, "Rubicon", The Departed) and Tamara Tunie (Julius Caesar, "Law & Order: SVU", The Devil's Advocate) and is directed by Ari Edelson (Artistic Director of the Exchange; Little Black Dress, Expats).
The design team includes: scenic design by Antje Ellermann, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, costume design by Georgie Lee, and sound design by Bart Fasbender.
From America's greatest political playwright, Pulitzer & Tony winner and Academy Award nominee Robert Schenkkan, comes a provocative 90-minute theatrical event set in the near future and deals with one of the most talked about topics of this past election. In a time when campaign rhetoric turns into real policies, Building the Wall reveals the power of theater to question who we are and where we might be going.
Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg
