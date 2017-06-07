Photo Flash: First Look at Ginnifer Goodwin and Allen Leech in CONSTELLATIONS

Constellations is the story of Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist. What are their odds of falling in love? With infinite moments that can change the trajectory of a life, it's anyone's guess how cosmic collision is possible.

Nick Payne's Olivier and Drama League nominated hit is a charming, devastating and profound exploration of the universal truth of finding and losing love. A play that balances on the question of "what if" is, at its core, a poignant picture of "what is."

Photo Credit: Chris Whitaker

