Photo Flash: First Look at Ginnifer Goodwin and Allen Leech in CONSTELLATIONS
Constellations is the story of Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist. What are their odds of falling in love? With infinite moments that can change the trajectory of a life, it's anyone's guess how cosmic collision is possible.
Nick Payne's Olivier and Drama League nominated hit is a charming, devastating and profound exploration of the universal truth of finding and losing love. A play that balances on the question of "what if" is, at its core, a poignant picture of "what is."
Check out photos of Ginnifer Goodwin and Allen Leach in the show at Geffen Playhouse below!
Tickets currently priced at $32.00 - $90.00. College Student tickets priced at $25. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org.
Photo Credit: Chris Whitaker
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin and Allen Leach
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin
Allen Leach and Ginnifer Goodwin