Photo Flash: First Look at Gideon Glick & Company in SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway
Meet Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.
The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon is complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, are Gideon Glick (currently starring in LCT's, The Harvest), Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run is Rebecca Naomi Jones.
BroadwayWorld brings you a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Gideon Glick, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Lindsay Mendez
Gideon Glick and Lindsay Mendez
Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick
Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sas Goldberg and Lindsay Mendez
Luke Smith and Gideon Glick
Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Sas Goldberg
Lindsay Mendez and Gideon Glick
Barbara Barrie and Gideon Glick
Barbara Barrie and Gideon Glick
John Behlmann and Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick
John Behlmann and Lindsay Mendez
Luke Smith, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg and John Behlmann
Sas Goldberg, Gideon Glick, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Luke Smith
Sas Goldberg, Gideon Glick, and Rebecca Naomi Jones
Gideon Glick
Barbara Barrie