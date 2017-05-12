Photo Flash: First Look at Encores! Mythic Musical, THE GOLDEN APPLE

Closing out this season at Encores! is The Golden Apple- the John Latouche and Jerome Moross' cult classic. The Golden Apple stars Mikaela Bennett (Penelope), Jeff Blumenkrantz (Menelaus/Scylla), Ashley Brown (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso), Carrie Compere (Lovey Mars/The Siren), Barton Cowperthwaite (Paris), Jason Kravits (Hector Charybdis), Alli Mauzey(Miss Minerva Oliver/The Scientist), Lindsay Mendez (Helen), N'Kenge (Mother Hare/Circe), and Ryan Silverman (Ulysses).

The ensemble includes Florrie Bagel, Daniel Berryman, Michael Buchanan, Brian Cali, Max Chernin, Andrew Cristi, Laura Darrell, Dionne Figgins, Hannah Florence, Tamar Greene, Jeff Heimbrock, Leah Horowitz, Monté J. Howell, Donald Jones Jr., Andrea Jones-Sojola, Naomi Kakuk, Evan Kasprzak, Reed Kelly, Bruce Landry, Quentin Oliver Lee, Brandon Leffler, Michael X. Martin,Skye Mattox, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Lindsay Roberts, Sarrah Strimel, Joseph Torello, Kathy Voytko, and Nicholas Ward.

Helen of Troy as a bored housewife? Ulysses as a dashing hero of the Spanish-American War? The whimsical and toweringly ambitious 1954 musical The Golden Apple does all that and more, reshaping the myths of The Iliad and The Odyssey into an all-American fable that conjures up the days when pie-baking contests were cutthroat and lovers eloped in hot air balloons. Despite its brief run, John Latouche and Jerome Moross' show was hailed by critics and introduced the classic torch song "Lazy Afternoon." The Encores! production will be directed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

The Golden Apple runs for seven performances at City Center from May 10-14. Tickets starting at $35 can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office, located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

