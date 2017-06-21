Photo Flash: First Look at Emma Degerstedt, Jason Gotay, Emily Skinner and More Making a Splash in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Muny

The Muny's opening night performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid took place last night, June 20, 2017, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Set in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, Disney's smash-hit The Little Mermaidtells the tale of headstrong Princess Ariel and her dreams of the world up above. Defying her father, she risks gadgets and gizmos aplenty to chase her dreams no matter the consequences. Featuring splashy sidekicks, a villainous sea witch and a romance as deep as the ocean, this Muny aquatic adventure will leave the entire family happy as a clam.

The full cast includes: Emma Degerstedt (Ariel), Jason Gotay (Prince Eric), Emily Skinner (Ursula), Jerry Dixon (King Triton), James T. Lane (Sebastian), Jeffrey Schecter (Scuttle), Frank Vlastnik (Chef Louis), Richard B. Watson (Grimsby), Spencer Jones (Flounder), Kevin Zak (Flotsam), Will Porter (Jetsam) joined by a talented ensemble that includes Jordan Beall, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joseph Fierberg, Emma Gassett, Berklea Going, Marina Kondo, Ben Lanham, Matthew Aaron Liotine, Alex Hayden Miller, Halle Morse, Kenneth Michael Murray, Commodore C. Primous III, Scarlett Walker and Brion Marquis Watson. The company is also joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

An outstanding design team leads this production with direction by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, choreography by Josh Walden, music direction by Charlie Alterman, scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Matthew Young, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.



