Photo Flash: First Look at Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE at Lincoln Center Theater

Jun. 20, 2017  

Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Karen Pittman, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith, and Heather Velazquez are featured in Lincoln Center Theater's production of Pipeline, a new play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, which is currently in previews at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street) for an opening on Monday, July 10. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

In Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline, Nya Joseph (to be played by Karen Pittman) is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Namir Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident which threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage and her own parental decisions, as she rallies to save her son.

PIPELINE has sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by Hannah Wasileski.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

