Photo Flash: First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Featuring Christiane Noll at North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is producing a new and original production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST uniquely conceived for its trademark theater-in-the-round. The beloved tale will delight New England audiences for three weeks, now through July 30. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was nominated for nine 1994 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and won London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. This eye-popping spectacle, based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, will be filled with technical wizardry, special effects and illusions, as well as dazzling production numbers.

The score, by Alan Menken, Tim Rice and the late Howard Ashman, features such memorable songs as "Be Our Guest," "Belle," and "Beauty and the Beast." Original screenplay author, Linda Woolverton, wrote the book for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which opened at the Palace Theatre April 18, 1994, and played 5,461 performances before closing on July 29, 2007. It is the tenth longest running show in Broadway history.

The cast of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is led by Rose Hemingway as Belle and Stephen Cerf as the Beast. The show also features David Coffee (Maurice), Taylor Crousore (Gaston), Joy Hermalyn (Madame De La Grande Bouche), Benjamin Howes (Lumiere), Andrew Kruep (Lefou), Ryah Nixon (Babette), Christiane Noll (Mrs. Potts), Phillip Taratula (Cogsworth), and Ben Choi-Harris (Chip).

The ensemble of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST includes Katie Anderson

Ben Cullen, Mark DiConzo (D'Arque), Briana Fallon, Joshua Gillespie, Heather Klobukowski (Silly Girl), Justin Ronald Mock, Cam Perrin (Young Prince), Tyler Roberts, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong (Enchantress), David Visini, Caitlin Wilayto (Silly Girl), Daisy Wright (Silly Girl), and David Wright (Carpet).

The creative team for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST includes Michael Heitzman (Director), Lisa Shriver (Choreographer), Rick Fox (Music Direction), Stephen Dobay (Scenic Design), Sandra Pelletier (Costume Coordinator and Additional Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Wig and Hair Design), Dena Olivieri (Makeup Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Luke Flood (Assistant Music Director). Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Tom Amos (Associate Producer).

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

