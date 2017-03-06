Photo Flash: First Look at Debra Monk, Boyd Gaines and More in James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere production Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods). This new play based on the real-life story of Elva Miller, a middle-aged housewife who gained notoriety as an unlikely pop phenomenon in the 1960s for her warbling renditions of chart topping hits "Downtown," "Monday, Monday," "A Hard Day's Night," and more runs now through March 26 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The production stars Emmy and Tony Award-winner Debra Monk (Curtains, ABC's Grey's Anatomy and NYPD Blue) and Tony Award-winner Boyd Gaines (Gypsy, Contact, and She Loves Me) as Mrs. And Mr. Miller. Monk and Gaines are joined in the cast by Rebekah Brockman (HBO's Divorce) as Joelle Taylor, Kaitlyn Davidson (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Carol Sue Singleton, Will LeBow (Broadway's Act One) as Larry Drummond and Dr. Shapiro, Corey Mach (Broadway's Hands on a Hardbody) as Simon Bock, Kimberly Marable (Broadway's Sister Act) as Denise Banfield, and Jacob ben Widmar (Broadway's Xanadu) as Bobby Sherin.

The creative team includes Choreography by Josh Prince (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Musical Supervision and Orchestration by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Signature's Freaky Friday, Broadway's Falsettos), Musical Direction by Matt Hinkley (Broadway's Finding Neverland), Scenic Design by Tony Award-winner Heidi Ettinger (Broadway's Secret Garden), Lighting Design by Tony Award-winner Jeff Croiter (Broadway's Falsettos), Costume Design by Jennifer Caprio(Broadway's Falsettos), Wig, Hair and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Allie Roy, Production Assistant Paul Luckenbaugh, New York Casting by Tara Rubin Casting, CSA.

Photo Credit: Margot Schulman

