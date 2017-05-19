Photo Flash: First Look at Arian Moayed, Sherie Rene Scott, Micah Stock and More in Waterwell's Dual-Language HAMLET

Waterwell is presenting a new dual language (English/Farsi) version of Hamlet at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Starring Tony Award nominees Arian Moayed as Hamlet, Sherie Rene Scott as Gertrude, and Micah Stock as Horatio, with direction by Drama Desk nominee Tom Ridgely, Hamlet is currently in previews for a May 21st opening. It will play through June 3. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The complete cast includes Barzin Akhavan, Amir Arison ("The Blacklist"), Maryam Ataei, Brendan Averett, Cary Donaldson, Andrew Guilarte, Abraham Makany, Arash Mokhtar, Ajay Naidu, Sathya Sridharan and Sheila Vand ("24: Legacy"). Original music will be composed and performed live by singer-songwriter Mohsen Namjoo, "the Bob Dylan of Iran" (New York Times).

Set in Persia a hundred years ago, on the eve of World War I, Waterwell's Hamlet weaves passages of Farsi translation into the English of Shakespeare's masterpiece of crisis and identity. In it, a traditional way of life is being threatened by an evolving world, the land is being threatened by encroaching foreign interests, and a young man finds himself uprooted and torn between opposing customs, values and codes. Featuring a vibrant score that seamlessly blends traditional Persian and modern western elements, this is a bold re-imagining of most renowned play in any language.

Photo Credit: Eric Michael Pearson

