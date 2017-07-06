THE MUNY
Photo Flash: First Look - The Muny Channels Rome with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM!

Jul. 6, 2017  

The Muny just celebrated the opening night performance of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Supported by a sensational company of Muny and Broadway stars, Jeffrey Schecter (Pseudolus), gave an awe-inspiring performance after stepping into the lead role just 3 days before opening. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Considered one of Broadway's greatest farces, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum follows Pseudolus, a crafty slave, as he aids his master in winning the hand of Philia, a slow-witted, but sweet courtesan, in exchange for his freedom. This musical romp through Rome includes scheming neighbors, secrets behind every toga and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. This is one Muny spectacle guaranteed to make even the Roman gods keel over with laughter.

The full cast includes: Jeffrey Schecter (Pseudolus), John Tartaglia (Hysterium), Ali Ewoldt (Philia), Mark Linn-Baker (Senex), E. Faye Butler (Domina), Jason Kravits (Lycus), Marrick Smith (Hero), Nathaniel Hackmann (Miles Gloriosus), Whit Reichert (Erronius) and Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens (Proteans) joined by a comedic ensemble that includes Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura.

A noteworthy design team spearheads this production with direction by Gary Griffin, choreography by Alex Sanchez, music direction by Brad Haak, scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

Tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.

