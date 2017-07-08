SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Jul. 8, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week we've got the golden ticket into Willy Wonka's factory as we check in before curtain and join in some oompa-loompa makeup. Meanwhile the girls at Cats know where it's at and they're looking awfully purrty. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

high res photos

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Cats (Broadway): @haileimoriah Girls just wanna have fun here at @catsbroadway!! Spice it up, Saturday edition!

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway): @broadway.bounce It's PLACES! Places for the top of the show! #broadway #charliemusical #bigcandyapple #sip

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Newsies (Regional): @elliotmarach "Best workouts are done onstage." -The Newsboys of Dressing Room Five- #athlete #performer #dancer #newsies #shirtlessguys #men #scurff #abs #ripped #tattoo #sip #twoshowday @officialbroadwayworld

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Hairspray (Regional): @jenniferhenryis #warden at #intermission for @pdp_inc #hairspray #sip #toothpick #penal

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Wizard of Oz (Regional): @allisonleiawall Daisy the Munchkin's fangirl photo with Glinda the Good Witch #SIP #wizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #fangirling

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mamma Mia (Regional): @bgrazzledazzle Tanya and her boys! #Sip #postplayhouse

Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Spoon River (Toronto): @soulpeppertheatre A little Saturday Intermission fun from the cast of Spoon River! ðŸ'»#SoulpepperNYC #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #nyctheater #offbroadway #tonightsbill #onstage #pershingsquare #saturdayintermissionpic #sip @officialbroadwayworld




 

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Perform 'Guns & Ships' for #Ham4All Challenge
  • Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, and Condola Rashad to Exit A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2
  • Ruby Rakos, Jason Danieley, Max von Essen and More to Follow the Yellow Brick Road in 'CHASING RAINBOWS' Labs
  • VIDEO: Sutton Foster Reveals Her Most Challenging Broadway Role
  • Tony Nominee Jonathan Groff Shares Update on FROZEN Sequel
  • Annie Baker, Caryl Churchill, Tracy Letts, Lynn Nottage and More Sign Letter in Protest of Israeli Government-Sponsored Shows at Lincoln Center

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com