Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week we've got the golden ticket into Willy Wonka's factory as we check in before curtain and join in some oompa-loompa makeup. Meanwhile the girls at Cats know where it's at and they're looking awfully purrty. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Cats (Broadway): @haileimoriah Girls just wanna have fun here at @catsbroadway!! Spice it up, Saturday edition!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway): @broadway.bounce It's PLACES! Places for the top of the show! #broadway #charliemusical #bigcandyapple #sip

Newsies (Regional): @elliotmarach "Best workouts are done onstage." -The Newsboys of Dressing Room Five- #athlete #performer #dancer #newsies #shirtlessguys #men #scurff #abs #ripped #tattoo #sip #twoshowday @officialbroadwayworld

Hairspray (Regional): @jenniferhenryis #warden at #intermission for @pdp_inc #hairspray #sip #toothpick #penal

Wizard of Oz (Regional): @allisonleiawall Daisy the Munchkin's fangirl photo with Glinda the Good Witch #SIP #wizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #fangirling

Mamma Mia (Regional): @bgrazzledazzle Tanya and her boys! #Sip #postplayhouse

Spoon River (Toronto): @soulpeppertheatre A little Saturday Intermission fun from the cast of Spoon River! ðŸ'»#SoulpepperNYC #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #nyctheater #offbroadway #tonightsbill #onstage #pershingsquare #saturdayintermissionpic #sip @officialbroadwayworld Getting ready for Act 2! This is all I can post about that - to see the rest of the magic here at the factory, you have to come check us out at the Lunt-Fontanne! #broadway #makeup #sip A post shared by @broadway.bounce on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Related Articles