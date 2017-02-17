Photo Flash: Christine Baranski & Bernadette Peters in THE GOOD FIGHT, Premiering 2/19

CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its first original drama series, THE GOOD FIGHT, will premiere on Sunday, Feb.19. The series premiere will be available on-demand on CBS ALL ACCESS beginning at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, a special broadcast preview of the premiere will air on the CBS Television Network that same night, Sunday, Feb.19 at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. After premiere night, all new episodes will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers.

The series, from "The Good Wife" creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters, Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel. Check out photos from the series below!

THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife." In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms.

