Photo Flash: Check Out the Official Poster for Stephen Karam's SPEECH & DEBATE Film

Sycamore Pictures (Begin Again, The Hollars, The Way Way Back) will release the film adaptation of Speech & Debate, based on the critically acclaimed comedy by Tony Award winner Stephen Karam (The Humans) and directed by Dan Harris, next month. Below, check out the official poster for the hit comedy!

Premiering Friday, April 7, 2017 in select theaters, on iTunes and VOD, the film stars Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie, Roger Bart, Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Skylar Astin.

Featuring cameos by Broadway's biggest stars, a stellar supporting cast, and an original song performed by Kristin Chenoweth, Speech & Debate is sure to thrill audiences young and old, alike!

The wickedly funny Speech & Debate follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this outrageous comedy.

Sarah Steele ("The Good Wife"), returns to the big screen as the beloved "Diwata;" a role she originated Off- Broadway. Liam James (The Way, Way Back) and Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening) star as her unlikely friends, "Solomon" and "Howie."