Photo Flash: Brendon Urie Struts His Stuff in KINKY BOOTS!

Jun. 5, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has officially made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, through August 6, 2017.

Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

Check out photos of Urie in action below!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

