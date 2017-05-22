Photo Flash: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Duncan Sheik and More Take Part in PUBLIC FORUM: A FESTIVAL OF SONGWRITING at Joe's Pub

The Public Theater continued its 2017 Spring Public Forum with a four-night FESTIVAL OF SONGWRITING over the weekend at Joe's Pub with Public Forum Director Michael Friedman, exploring the exciting work of composers and musicians - what it is that they do when they write a song and how they make their own particular brand of magic. Scroll down for photos!

PUBLIC FORUM: A FESTIVAL OF SONGWRITING featured insights from acclaimed artists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Duncan Sheik, Dave Malloy, Jeanine Tesori, Tom Kitt, Heather Christian, Mitski, Meredith Monk, and Somi.

PUBLIC FORUM continues its seventh season with a renewed commitment to exploring and expanding the ideas present in The Public Theater's onstage work. Forum produces events ranging from stand-alone evenings of performance and conversation to post-show talkbacks with audiences, artists, and guest speakers as well as digital content. Its live programs have featured insights and performances from the likes of Tony Kushner, Cynthia Nixon, Jeremy McCarter, James Earl Jones, David Miliband, Matt Damon, David Byrne, Audra McDonald, E.L. Doctorow, Rachel Maddow, Wynton Marsalis, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Salman Rushdie, Anna Deavere Smith, and many more. The dialogue continues online with Digiturgy, which brings together material from media, politics, and society to deepen an audience's understanding of the worlds of The Public's plays. Through curated conversations, surprising combinations, and exciting content, Public Forum seeks to enrich and expand the minds of The Public's audiences.