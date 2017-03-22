Photo Flash: BWW Exclusive First Look - Aaron Tveit Guests on THE GOOD FIGHT

This week's episode of the CBS ALL ACCESS original series THE GOOD FIGHT marks the debut of Aaron Tveit's character, Spencer Zschau. Spencer is an Assistant US Attorney working with Matthew Perry's character, Mike Kresteva, to help take down the firm of Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad. Tveit's character also appeared on the original CBS series "The Good Wife." Below, BWW exclusively shares images of Tveit's appearance on the show!

Aaron Tveit portrayed "Danny Zuko" in Fox's live production of GREASE: LIVE and starred in Graceland," as FBI rookie Mike Warren. Tveit portrayed the character "Enjolras" in the 2012 film adaption of "Les Miserables." On Broadway, he starred in "Catch Me If You Can," and also created the role of "Gabe" in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, "Next To Normal," which he developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Television audiences know him from his recurring role of "Trip Van der Bilt" on "Gossip Girl," as well as numerous guest-starring roles on "The Good Wife," "Ugly Betty" and "Law And Order: Special Victims Unit."

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2017 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles