Photo Flash: BROADWAY LOVES KELLY CLARKSON Celebrates the Original American Idol at Feinstein's/54 Below
The Broadway Loves series made its return to Feinstein's/54 Below on April 3rd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the original "American Idol," three-time grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson. The concerts are produced and musically directed by Benjamin Rauhala.
Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson featured a set-list filled with iconic hits from Clarkson's 15-year career including her iconic first single "A Moment Like This," her break-out smash-hit "Since U Been Gone," her latest heartfelt ballad "Piece By Piece," and over a dozen more chart-toppers and fan-favorites from her catalog.
Check out photos from the concert below!
Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson is the eighth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.
Photo credit: Michael Hull
The cast and band of Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson
Janet Krupin
Megan Kane
Lesli Margherita
Jenna Ushkowitz
Lilli Cooper
Nathan Salstone
Sean Doherty
Josh Tolle
Jennifer Damiano
Daniel Quadrino
Courtney Reed
Caroline Bowman
Casey Cott
Krysta Rodriguez
Benjamin Rauhala and Krysta Rodriguez
Casey Cott, Benjamin Rauhala, and Nathan Salstone
Ginna Le Vine
Lacey Angerosa, Rachel Mackenzie, and Sean Doherty
Josh Tolle and Ginna Le Vine
Jennifer Damiano, Benjamin Rauhala, and Daniel Quadrino
Lilli Cooper, Benjamin Rauhala, and Jenna Ushkowitz
