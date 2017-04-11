Photo Flash: BROADWAY LOVES KELLY CLARKSON Celebrates the Original American Idol at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Broadway Loves series made its return to Feinstein's/54 Below on April 3rd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the original "American Idol," three-time grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson. The concerts are produced and musically directed by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson featured a set-list filled with iconic hits from Clarkson's 15-year career including her iconic first single "A Moment Like This," her break-out smash-hit "Since U Been Gone," her latest heartfelt ballad "Piece By Piece," and over a dozen more chart-toppers and fan-favorites from her catalog.

Check out photos from the concert below!

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson is the eighth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

Photo credit: Michael Hull

Related Articles