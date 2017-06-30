Photo Flash: Artwork Revealed for 19th Annual Broadway Barks!

Broadway Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters will be joined by her Mozart in the Jungle co-star, Malcolm McDowell, to co-host the 19th annual dog & cat adoption event with her on July 8, 2017. Below, check out the just-released artwork for the event, created by Malcom's wife, Kelley McDowell.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m.; celebrity presentations of adoptable pets take place between 5-6:30 p.m. The rain or shine event is free and open to the public.

"I'm so delighted to welcome my wonderful friend Malcolm to this year's Broadway Barks. His deep concern and devotion to animals makes him a perfect co-host," says Bernadette, "...and this year our poster art is painted by Malcolm's wife, designer Kelly McDowell. It's full of whimsy and it's magical!"

Marking its 19th anniversary of the organization, BROADWAY BARKS! will once again help hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. BARKS features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.

Barks will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House. KittyKind, Linda's Cat Assistance, Loving Touch, Main Line Animal Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., P.L.U.T.O. Rescue of Richmond County, Jack Russel; Refruge, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Tigger Foundation, Urban Cat League and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.

Malcolm McDowell is arguably among the most dynamic and inventive of world-class actors, yet also one capable of immense charm, humor and poignancy. McDowell has created a gallery of iconic characters since catapulting to the screen as Mick Travis, the rebellious upperclassman in Lindsay Anderson's prize-winning sensation If... Malcolm can currently be seen on Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning series Mozart in the Jungle.

Related Articles